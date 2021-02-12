Prime mover bursts into flames on highway

QFES and Rural Fire Service Queensland fire-fighters were called to a truck fire on the Dawson Highway at Mount Murchison. FILE PHOTO.

Emergency services were called to a truck fire on the Dawson Highway near Mount Murchison just after noon on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews of fire-fighters arrived at the scene of the prime mover fire at 12.15pm.

“When they arrived there was a prime mover fully engulfed,” the spokeswoman said.

“Fire fighters got to work and attacked the fire.

“After about 10 minutes all of the flames had been knocked down.

“At about 12.40pm they were still dampening down hot spots.”

Police were also called to the scene, but the driver escaped the cab, the spokeswoman said, so Queensland Ambulance was not called.

At 1.15pm fire-fighters were using a thermal imaging camera to check for any residual hot spots.

The spokeswoman said two QFES crews and one Rural Fire Service Queensland brigade extinguished the fire.

“There are no suspicious causes and there were no injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

The fire-fighters left the scene at 1.27pm and the incident was handed over to Queensland police.