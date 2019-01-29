Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison backs a digital licence for kids. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison backs a digital licence for kids. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Education

PM: ‘Schoolchildren should sit for a digital licence’

by Rose Brennan
29th Jan 2019 8:38 AM
Schoolchildren should have to sit for a national digital licence test, Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes.

Mr Morrison's support for the idea comes after child psychologist Michael Carr- Gregg wrote to him pushing for national leadership on such a licence, to reduce online risks and tackle cyberbullying.

A digital licence could reduce online risks and tackle cyberbullying
A digital licence could reduce online risks and tackle cyberbullying

A digital licence has already been developed by the Alannah and Madeline Foundation, which believes every child would benefit from it. "I support this," the prime minister said today. "A digital license is important, in the same way that your kids get a pen license at school.

"I think is a very smart idea. I think it's the sort of thing that parents are looking for, to have those tools, and we are working closely with them about how we can support it."

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison backs a digital licence for kids. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Prime Minister Scott Morrison backs a digital licence for kids. Picture: Mick Tsikas

 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also welcomed the push for children to acquire a licence for their digital devices.

The Daily Telegraph yesterday revealed primary school students would be made to pass a digital "licence" test under a plan put to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Leading child psychologist and digital expert Michael Carr-Gregg called for the national test - similar to achieving a pen licence - to address the risks children face online, including an increase in cyberbullying.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian Picture: Monique Harmer.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian Picture: Monique Harmer.

Questions could include how to identify a stranger online, what to do in the case of cyberbullying and how to ensure privacy on social media.

Children would be required to obtain a 'digital licence' before they were allowed to bring their own devices to school.

The NSW Premier yesterday said that building maturity in children in managing situations online was important.

Building maturity in children in managing situations online is important.
Building maturity in children in managing situations online is important.

"Obviously cyber bullying is a major issue and anything we can do to protect young people, to protect children is really important," Ms Berejiklian told The Daily Telegraph.

"None of us want to see children who don't have the maturity to cope with what they might see on social media or cyber land to face the consequences of what can be very horrific situations."

