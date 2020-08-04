Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

INDUSTRY confidence in cattle prices is high after the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime cattle sale in Gracemere last Wednesday.

Julian Laver from Nutrien Livestock in Rockhampton said the sale attracted buyers from across the state.

He said a run of grey Brahman heifers from Lestree Downs in Clermont turned heads.

The 97 heifers from Lestree Downs averaged 297kg and sold for 357c/kg, returning $1060 each.

“Every year the Salmond family turn off their quality heifers and I believe they were very chuffed with this year’s results,” Mr Laver said.

“Buyers had come specifically to the sale to grab them. There was strong and keen competition, but the eventual buyer came from down in the Brisbane Valley.

“Those heifers were the highlight of the sale for me, they were just exceptionally good.”

Another highlight of last week’s sale was Lucas Cattle Company EU Droughtmaster steers weighing 276kg selling for 448c/kg to make $1237 a head.

A run of Droughtmaster heifers from Aroa Downs in Clermont also stood out, weighing 375kg and garnering 362c/kg to return $1361 each.

Mr Laver said industry confidence had resulted in strong sales recently.

“There is still a lot of dry country, but we’ve got a lot more grass compared to the last few years and everyone is keen to get back on track,” Mr Laver said.

In total, Gracemere agents yarded a total of 2724 head, made up of 1289 steers, 820 heifers, 584 cows, 17 bulls, and 14 cows and calves.

Brad Mulvihill from TopX in Gracemere said every category performed well.

“This is the best place to sell cattle at the moment,” he said.

“Everyone is very happy with the prices.”