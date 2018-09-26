Prime beach block approved for subdivision

PRIME SPOT: Overhead view of 7 Margaret St, Tannum Sands. The property is less than 250m from Tannum Beach and has been approved for subdivision.

A PRIME piece of Tannum Sands real estate, located less than 250 metres away from the beach, will be reconfigured into two blocks after gaining council approval.

The land, at 7 Margaret St, was approved at Gladstone Regional Council's meeting on July 17 but came again before the council last week after the applicant lodged a representation against one of the conditions on August 3.

The condition was relating to negotiating flexibility for the property owner to relocate or remove the existing house, which had original building works approved in December 1966.

The site has a total area of 984sqm, with an approximate frontage of 25m to Margaret St and 26m to Alfred St.

After subdivision there will be 484sqm and 500sqm lots.

The site is currently zoned for low-density residential.

A request to amend one of the conditions was considered against the Our Place Our Plan Gladstone Regional Council Planning Scheme (Version 2).

The request asked the council to provide flexibility for the existing house as the development intent for each lot is yet to be determined.

The council amended the condition as it was considered generally consistent with the Planning Scheme.

The original approval came with 11 conditions, including the amended condition relating to building, plumbing and drainage works.

The development application was made by Endlis Pty Ltd ATF Sandlee Unit Trust.