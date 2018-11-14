Primary school students made water wise through theatre

CHILD'S PLAY: Kaya Byrne and Jacqueline Irvine from the National Theatre for Children performed the play.

BENARABY State School students were visited by a water-savvy theatre troupe yesterday.

Aqua League and the Drought Dilemma is visiting the region's schools to teach primary children about wise water use and pollution prevention.

The play follows the Water Cooler, fisherman Barry Mundy and Thunderstorm as they defeat the villain, the Drought.

A Benaraby State School spokeswoman said it was a novel way to explore issues surrounding water usage.

"They like anything that's new and a bit of a performance,” the spokeswoman said.

"(The) students have raised money for drought relief in the past and just recently sent money away to Aussie Helpers.

"A lot of the children are actually on tank water so they are aware of the need to conserve.

"They're quite aware of drought and the effects that drought has.”

The initiative is a collaboration between the National Theatre Company and Gladstone Ports Corporation's Community Investment Program and has reached more than 7500 students in the past year.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the corporation was proud to be involved.

"GPC is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for the next generations,” he said.

"This includes educating our youth about the importance of our natural resources and the role they can play in effectively managing the environment in the years to come.”

