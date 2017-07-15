Prices will never be repeated

WITH every cloud comes a silver lining.

It's a cliche but an applicable one in this case.

Only five lots are left from an original 19 at the Chapple St Business Park.

Knight Frank owner Ron English said 11 blocks were sold before being advertised.

"There's five left and three interested on the five at the moment, so we expect within the next six months it will all be gone," he said.

The blocks are priced from $109,808 plus a $20,000 infrastructure charge credit attached to each lot.

Mr English said the beauty of the prices was they "valued up" for anyone that wanted to buy them.

"If you're a developer and you want to develop 28 blocks of commercial property you can not develop that land for the price that we're selling it for at the moment," he said.

"They're never going to buy commercial land in that area for that price ever again."

Opteon property valuer Mark Craig said sales in central Gladstone of vacant industrial land were about $170 sqm in 2014 and were now about $100 sqm.

"Values of vacant land has fallen as well as improved properties," he said.

"Yields are increasing on the back of uncertainty."

Ex-premier Campbell Newman invested in Gladstone this year.