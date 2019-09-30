Menu
Prices slashed for cancer, leukaemia drugs

30th Sep 2019 10:06 AM

More than 500,000 Australians will have access to cheaper medicines when a swathe of new products are added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Treatments for lung cancer, leukaemia, seizures or nerve pain and high cholesterol levels will be listed on the PBS.

"From tomorrow, some of our most unwell Australians, many battling cancer, will receive a significant boost in the fight for their health," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

The new listings include two new treatments for Australia's most common form of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer.

Treatments for lymphoblastic and acute leukaemia, as well as a treatment for nausea associated with chemotherapy, will be listed.

Fifteen medicines for the treatment of high cholesterol, seizures and nerve pain will also be subsidised.

