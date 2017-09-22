28°
'Prices immediately reduced': ACCC digs teeth into energy crisis

Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Rod Sims.
Tegan Annett
THE nation's consumer watchdog has confirmed the power price fears felt by Gladstone's major industries and warned without action it will be "dire".

In an update to its power price review the Australian Competition and Consumer commission said this week rising network costs and market concentration contributed to the current electricity crisis.

"Generator market power was clearly seen in Queensland with two generators having two thirds of capacity and prices spiking," Chairman Rod Sims said.

"When the Queensland Government directed its generators to tone down their bidding, prices immediately reduced significantly."

Mr Sims, who said they were a third of the way into their inquiry, said the solution was multi-faceted.

"We know we have an energy affordability problem and we have some things we can do to help address it; but more steps, yet to be determined, will be needed," Mr Sims said.

"But the consequences of not acting are dire for many Australians."

High electricity prices have hit Gladstone's industries hard, in particular Boyne Smelter Limited which cut its production by 14% and jobs were lost as a result of not securing a "competitive" power price deal.

Owner of BSL, QAL and Yarwun, Rio Tinto said in its submissions to the ACCC's inquiry its business was forced to lock in "uncompetitive contracts" for its electricity usage.

Meanwhile RUSAL said to the Alan Finkel review earlier this year QAL, of which it is a part-owner, had its power bill increase by 90% in 10 years, despite their energy use was unchanged.

"We at the ACCC have been sounding the alarm in relation to business energy costs for some time," Mr Sims said.

"It is great that there is now considerable focus on this issue."

Mr Sims' comments were made a day ahead of the Queensland Council of Social Service's visit to Gladstone, yesterday, where residents learnt about power bill rebates and managing their energy use.

