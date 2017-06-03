Prices are on the up despite assistance

POWER prices in regional Queensland will rise about $49 for the average residential user for 2017-18.

However it could have been worse, with the State Government stepping in to lower the proposed $105 rise.

While in Gladstone this week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commented on the increase.

"What we saw was the QCA (Queensland Competition Authority) determination that came down, which was unacceptably high to families across our state," she said.

"I really want to thank Minister (Mark) Bailey and the Treasurer for acting so swiftly to say that we as a government were not going to pass those high prices on to families throughout Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk said her government understood the price pressures families were facing.

The Opposition, however, has criticised the government on the issue, calling for them to support the LNP's policy for a coal-fired power station in north Queensland.

LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart said coal from the Galilee Basin could be used to fuel the new power station, which would support the development of the Galilee Basin and provide cheaper electricity in north Queensland.

"Labor could lower wholesale electricity prices tomorrow by supporting the LNP's policy to support a coal-fired base load power station in north Queensland," he said.