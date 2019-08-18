PRICELESS PAST: How our future recognises our past

Karron Hunt speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer.

Karron Hunt speaks to Gladstone State High Students as part of the 2019 Our Priceless Past feature, an initiative between Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum and The Observer. Kadesh Johnson GLA270619PAST

THE stories of 13 Gladstone Region Seniors will go on show at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum from next Thursday as part of the annual Our Priceless Past exhibition.

An initiative between GRAGM and The Observer, Our Priceless Past started in 1999 to celebrate the International Year of Old Persons.

Accompanied by a free commemorative lift-out in next Friday's The Observer, the project will showcase photographs, memorabilia and oral histories as told by Year 8-9 leadership students from Gladstone State High School.

This year is the 21st anniversary edition and marks the fifth time Gladstone State High School is part of the project, its last turn 2011.

The students sat down to interview the seniors on June 27 before compiling the information and writing compelling stories to showcase the lives of our most precious citizens.

Co-ordinator of the project Di Paddick said the program had collected over 250 stories from senior citizens around the region and involved more than 400 high school students throughout its history.

The first edition was published in 1999 with more than 30 seniors taking part and multiple schools working together on the project.

This year's edition has been made possible by sponsors LiveBetter.

The special 21st anniversary edition lift-out of Our Priceless Past will be available for free in next Friday's The Observer.