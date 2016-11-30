Price tag on Gladstone CBD 'facelift' revealed

REVAMP: Council want feedback on this proposed revamp of the CBD.

THE council's $300,000 re-planting concept to revitalise our CBD has been sorely turned down by Gladstone residents, with many saying the money could be used elsewhere.

So what's plan B if the feedback proposal is denied by residents through the council's 'Have Your Say' process?

A council spokesperson said if this was the case, council 'will consider amending the plans'.

After The Observer posted the initial story about the concept, which includes the placement of street trees, flowering plants, some artificially turfed roundabouts and median strips, a new seating area and feature gardens, a number of angry residents took to Facebook to voice their opinions.

Some suggestions included the council put the money towards fixing or offering more parking, to entice people to the CBD and the main street.

However, council's response was: "Parking matters have been considered in the Kick Start Our City Heart strategy and are outside the scope of this project.”

