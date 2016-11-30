Price tag on Gladstone CBD 'facelift' revealed

THE council's $300,000 re-planting concept to revitalise our CBD has been sorely turned down by Gladstone residents, with many saying the money could be used elsewhere.

So what's plan B if the feedback proposal is denied by residents through the council's 'Have Your Say' process? A council spokesperson said if this was the case, council 'will consider amending the plans'.

After The Observer posted the initial story about the concept, which includes the placement of street trees, flowering plants, some artificially turfed roundabouts and median strips, a new seating area and feature gardens, a number of angry residents took to Facebook to voice their opinions.

Some suggestions included the council put the money towards fixing or offering more parking, to entice people to the CBD and the main street.

However, council's response was: "Parking matters have been considered in the Kick Start Our City Heart strategy and are outside the scope of this project." Have your say at the council's website.

Five complaints from The Observer's readers:

1. David Weir | To get people to want to go anywhere you've got to offer something they want. Artificial turf and a few extra seats won't do it. There needs to be an attractive product, and CBD doesn't cut it with cars driving through the middle of it.

2. Nicole Connolly | That's a little underwhelming. What I find most disappointing is that there are only a couple of places on the street currently that have decent amounts of shade and in the proposal some of those large shade giving trees are replaced with small shrubs. It's a hot street so surely street appeal could be achieved without removing the small amount of shade already there.

3. Dana McLeod | Schneider Also with all the parking restrictions no one wants to go up the Main Street which is really sad. You can't even have a coffee with friends without limiting he time so people choose to go elsewhere where they can stay as long as they want

4. Tony Finn | I don't think that adding a few shrubs and a bit of turf will turn around the amount of people passing through the area as in increasing trade not when you have the shopping mall on the other side of town....Council town planning bought this upon them selves.....possibly the building of a multi story shopping mall in that area would be the only life saver for failing shops

5. Graeme Huther | if we as rate payers are to fund this...I hope there will be a public meeting...and not during work time either...I hope this isnt just to impress the passengers from the cruise ships...as I feel it could turn into a white elephant...quickly!...how about backing off on the $60.00 parking fines if your trying to get people back there again