HOCKEY WINNERS: Billy Price in 2018.
Sport

Price says time off invaluable

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 6:26 PM
HOCKEY: A number of rising Meteors juniors are using the shutdown to work on fitness and skill.

One of them is Billy Price, 13, who showcased his talents on the Meteors Hockey Club Facebook page.

"Fitness trail, riding my bike, doing fitness training in my backyard and setting up my own hockey drills," Billy said when asked how he's using his time.

Five-year-old Jax Eilola said a home-made ninja warrior course was part of his fitness campaign.

"I also ride bikes around the park," he said.

Other things Jax enjoys during the shutdown is movie nights and learning from home.

But the first thing he wants to do when restrictions are lifted?

"Hang out with friends again," Jax said.

Gladstone Observer

