Struggling farmers will be spared increases in the cost of irrigation water and charges related to dam safety over the next 12 months.
Rural

Price rise freeze on water for Qld farmers

by Darren Cartwright
5th May 2020 12:54 PM

Queensland farmers are expected to save thousands of dollars each over the next 12 months after a freeze on price increases in irrigated water and dam safety costs.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the fees freeze was part of the Palaszczuk Government's COVID-19 crisis assistant package.

The pledge is estimated to save each farmer, on average, about $2300 each.

"The freeze is a temporary relief measure, just as other Queensland businesses are receiving, because of COVID-19," Dr Lynham said.

"The government will monitor conditions over the next 12 months before it reassesses and decides on prices to apply from 2021-22."

An independent body recommends irrigation water prices in four year blocks, with the next cycle due to start on July 1.

The charges contribute towards the cost of supplying water to 35 irrigation schemes supplying 6400 farmers as far north as Mareeba, west of Cairns, to Yelarbon in the Goondiwindi region near the New South Wales border.

Originally published as Price rise freeze on water for Qld farmers

