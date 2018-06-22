Price reduced for huge home on 'upper end' of the market

RESORT LIVING: 6 Jillaroo Close, Benaraby, is up for sale and would suit a family looking for something more.

A HUGE six-year-old home, among the few upper-end properties on the market, has had a price reduction in a bid to attract a family ready to buy.

The 400sqm home at 6 Jillaroo Cl, Benaraby, is on the market, with owners Therese and William Lowe preparing for a seachange to Agnes Water.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which boasts an impressive outdoor entertainment area and a self-cleaning pool, was reduced to $799,000 recently as Remax Gold's Shane McLeod continues the search for a buyer.

Mr McLeod said the home presented like new.

He said two to three years ago, the home would have been worth more than a million dollars.

"What makes this home unique is definitely its size," Mr McLeod said.

"It has a kitchen to die for and the whole house was built with not just the standard finish.

"They've gone for better quality finishings throughout and that is really noticeable.

"For anyone who wants to upgrade to something special, and save a bit of money on a home, now is the time to buy."

As one of the homes in the "upper end" of the market for Gladstone, Mr McLeod said the property would be perfect for a family searching for a larger home.

It's one of two homes Mr McLeod has within the price range, the other being at 365 Boyne Island Rd priced at $770,000.

Mrs Lowe told The Observer she hoped the new owners loved the house as much as she did.

