Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Price paid for drink-driving after party

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2019 4:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE dad has been fined $700 after being caught drink-driving on his way home from a birthday party.

Joel Ian O’Connor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told that on September 8, O’Connor was intercepted about 1am on the Dawson Highway at Calliope for a roadside breath test.

When officers approached O’Connor’s window they noticed he had “glazed, bloodshot” eyes, a slow reaction time and slurred speech.

He returned a reading of 0.116 per cent.

O’Connor was taken to the Calliope Police Station and told officers he had four cups of beer at a birthday party prior to driving.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court that O’Connor had decided to drive home from the party after an argument broke out and a taxi would not pick him up from his location.

Mr Pepito asked for a higher fine penalty and a lower disqualification period of O’Connor’s licence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the 38-year-old labourer had made a “silly mistake”.

O’Connor was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

court crime drink drive gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court police rbt traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon

    premium_icon Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon

    News Rockhampton and surrounds prepare for rain

    CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments

    premium_icon CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments

    Health GLADSTONE Hospital has finished one of the busiest 12 month periods with increased...

    PROPERTY REPORT: Quarterly results signal some stability

    premium_icon PROPERTY REPORT: Quarterly results signal some stability

    News IT WOULD take some bravery for even the most seasoned property watchers to predict...

    Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    premium_icon Adani working with Qld govt to finalise royalties deal

    Business It comes after Monday’s deadline for the agreement was missed