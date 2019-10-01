Price paid for drink-driving after party

A GLADSTONE dad has been fined $700 after being caught drink-driving on his way home from a birthday party.

Joel Ian O’Connor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told that on September 8, O’Connor was intercepted about 1am on the Dawson Highway at Calliope for a roadside breath test.

When officers approached O’Connor’s window they noticed he had “glazed, bloodshot” eyes, a slow reaction time and slurred speech.

He returned a reading of 0.116 per cent.

O’Connor was taken to the Calliope Police Station and told officers he had four cups of beer at a birthday party prior to driving.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court that O’Connor had decided to drive home from the party after an argument broke out and a taxi would not pick him up from his location.

Mr Pepito asked for a higher fine penalty and a lower disqualification period of O’Connor’s licence.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the 38-year-old labourer had made a “silly mistake”.

O’Connor was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.