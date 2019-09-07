Prevention Week begins with a walk to remember

Out of the Shadows Walk 2018 was held during Suicide Prevention Week in Gladstone. Sun rising over Palm Point.

Out of the Shadows Walk 2018 was held during Suicide Prevention Week in Gladstone. Sun rising over Palm Point. Contributed

THE initiative was well received last year and is set to continue tomorrow morning when Ride 4 Life Gladstone hosts the Out of the Shadows Walk.

The walk signals the beginning of Suicide Prevention Week activities in Gladstone, which run until September 15.

Launched last year, Ride 4 Life Gladstone organiser Mark Brookes said about 30 people turned up for the walk.

"The majority of people were there for reflection and remembrance of somebody they lost," Mr Brookes said.

"It's about giving the community time for themselves to remember and reflect and the whole concept of it is walking from the darkness into the light.

"It's a 5am start at East Shores with a short prayer and then we'll do a short walk before sprinkling a pinch of flower petals and taking a moment to disperse them in the water.

"That remembrance walking over the bridge was really appreciated."

Out of the Shadows Walk 2018 was held during Suicide Prevention Week in Gladstone. Sprinkling flower petals off Matthew Flinders Bridge. Contributed

It wasn't the only significant moment during last year's walk.

"There was a beautiful moment where the sun came up across the water which gave people a moment to see the sun and feel its warmth which helped people understand there is hope and we've got connection," Mr Brookes said.

"We're doing the same as last year by pulling up at Palm Point right at the Auckland Inlet going into the Marina and most locals know it's a great spot to view dolphins sometimes and (last year) we were blessed with the dolphins.

"It was really great to have that energy there and a lot of people loved seeing the dolphins."

Out of the Shadows Walk 2018 was held during Suicide Prevention Week in Gladstone. People gathered at Palm Point to watch the sun rise. Contributed

Once the walk is over participants will gather for breakfast supplied by the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed for a gold coin donation, kids' games and a free qigong class for adults.

Visit the Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region Facebook page for further information.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.