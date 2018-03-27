Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men saved this beached whale at Wild Cattle Creek during their annual fishing trip at Tannum Sands.
Three men saved this beached whale at Wild Cattle Creek during their annual fishing trip at Tannum Sands.
Community

'Pretty surreal': Watch fishermen's incredible whale rescue

Tegan Annett
by
27th Mar 2018 5:17 PM

THREE men on a fishing holiday and a Wild Cattle Island resident spent 40 minutes saving a beached pygmy killer whale on Saturday, in what has been described as a "surreal" experience.

The estimated 400kg whale was spotted washed up on Wild Cattle Island by Marty Ryan, of Bathurst, and Tim Amourous and Richard Shaw, from southeast Queensland.

Resident Gary Williams helped the tourists move the whale back to the ocean, using one of his blankets as a sling.

"The four of us heaved her into the water, and we tried to get her buoyant so her blow hole was out of the water," Mr Williams said.

It took another 20 minutes of keeping the whale buoyant and supporting its fins before they had a glimpse of success.

Cheering on the mammal with "come on buddy" and "come on mate, that's it" the trio raised their hands in the air when it finally swam back into the ocean.

"We were just in disbelief, it was all pretty surreal," Mr Ryan said.

"This part of Central Queensland is just amazing with what it offers up on different days."

Mr Ryan said they believed it was a pygmy killer whale because of its large dorsal fin.

Related Items

fishing mammal nature tannum sands whale
Gladstone Observer
Death of 21yo skater prompts mental health awareness event

Death of 21yo skater prompts mental health awareness event

News A YEAR ago Kellie Brotchie's family foundation was torn apart by the sudden loss of a loved one.

B2G wind working in yachts' favour

B2G wind working in yachts' favour

News WISTARI skipper believes big boats will dominate race.

'No stone unturned': Search for bodies, evidence resumes

'No stone unturned': Search for bodies, evidence resumes

News Search for evidence for double homicide resumes.

Plane's safe landing threatened by teen pointing laser

Plane's safe landing threatened by teen pointing laser

Crime The plane was lasered several times during its descent.

Local Partners