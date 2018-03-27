'Pretty surreal': Watch fishermen's incredible whale rescue

Three men saved this beached whale at Wild Cattle Creek during their annual fishing trip at Tannum Sands.

THREE men on a fishing holiday and a Wild Cattle Island resident spent 40 minutes saving a beached pygmy killer whale on Saturday, in what has been described as a "surreal" experience.

The estimated 400kg whale was spotted washed up on Wild Cattle Island by Marty Ryan, of Bathurst, and Tim Amourous and Richard Shaw, from southeast Queensland.

Resident Gary Williams helped the tourists move the whale back to the ocean, using one of his blankets as a sling.

"The four of us heaved her into the water, and we tried to get her buoyant so her blow hole was out of the water," Mr Williams said.

It took another 20 minutes of keeping the whale buoyant and supporting its fins before they had a glimpse of success.

Cheering on the mammal with "come on buddy" and "come on mate, that's it" the trio raised their hands in the air when it finally swam back into the ocean.

"We were just in disbelief, it was all pretty surreal," Mr Ryan said.

"This part of Central Queensland is just amazing with what it offers up on different days."

Mr Ryan said they believed it was a pygmy killer whale because of its large dorsal fin.