'Pretty surreal': Gladstone muso's incredible achievement

NUMBER ONE: Gladstone musician Andrew Thomson's EP was number one on the iTunes country music charts.

ANDREW Thomson's phone "blew up" with loads of messages from friends and fans on Sunday when made the greatest achievement yet in his music career.

The Gladstone country singer's six song EP, We Are Wolves, hit number one on the iTunes country music charts on Sunday when it was uploaded.

"It's pretty surreal, I wasn't expecting it," he said.

Admitting he has been watching the charts since he uploaded his album, Andrew said at 12.01am on Monday he was knocked off the top spot by country goddess Shania Twain.

"I suppose she's still the one," he joked.

The 28-year-old moved to Brisbane earlier this month to further his music career and break into the south-east Queensland music scene.

Having conquered the iTunes charts, next on his wish list is to make it to the ARIA Music Charts.

"I had no idea this was going to happen, I had my fingers crossed hoping for the best but expecting the worst, like a typical musician I suppose," he said.

"Producer Matt Fell did an awesome job, it's world class."