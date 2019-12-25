‘Pretty special’: Christmas lights impress judges

MERRY AND BRIGHT: Brushtail Crt won the Best Street award in the Riverstone Rise Christmas Light Competition.

MERRY AND BRIGHT: Brushtail Crt won the Best Street award in the Riverstone Rise Christmas Light Competition.

WHEN Tracey Jones told her daughter Stacey they’d won the Best House category in Riverstone Rise’s Christmas Light Competition, Stacey “didn’t know what to say”.

Mrs Jones, husband Preston and Stacey put some love into their lights display.

“We do it for the kids,” Mrs Jones said.

“It’s a pretty special event.”

The family won four Gold Pass movie tickets for their efforts.

“I can’t believe we won,” Mrs Jones said.

She said the effort they put in was what set them apart from other houses.

“We have a lot of fairy lights, which take time to clip up and make the design different,” she said.

“There are a few inflatables but most of the lights are more hands-on.”

Mrs Jones said she and her husband put the display up in three hours.

She said the judge had commented on the technology side of the display.

“We had a sign made up and Christmas carols playing,” she said.

Stacey also dressed up and sat out the front giving out candy canes.

Mrs Jones already has plans to enter the competition again next year.

Brushtail Crt took out the Best Street category, with each registered entrant ­receiving two Gold Pass movie tickets.