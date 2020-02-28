‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

CONCERN: A practice manager says despite a lucky hire, replacing GPs has become pretty much impossible. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

A GLADSTONE medical practice manager said she was very lucky to be able to hire a new doctor after a legislation change.

Since July 1 Gladstone practices must hire Australian doctors who have passed their Australian GP exam or doctors who have worked in Australia for 10 years.

Gladstone Central Medical Practice manager Sally Wheatley said Dr Shafiq Mamon “landed in their laps.”

“Prior to that we’d been trying to fill the position since August last year,” Mrs Wheatley said.

The role Dr Mamon replaced falls under the area of need, making it an exemption to the rule, however Mrs Wheatley said she still had no registered doctors apply prior to him.

With some of her doctors reducing hours and looking at retirement she’s worried about how she’ll replace them.

“They’re not under that area of need banner the other doctor was so it’s going to be a lot harder to fill their position,” she said. “Pretty much impossible really.”