'Pretty massive': The Valley flood clean up

The Valley stores are cleaning up after yesterday's flooding.

A FAST and furious down pour of rain yesterday has left behind lots of soggy business owners.

Gladstone Valley Pharmacy pharmacist manager Letween Gwavava said the water in their store was knee high.

"It was pretty massive,” Ms Gwavava said.

"We had a lot of damage ... now we're just counting our stock and checking damage.”

With carpet still soaked with water, Ms Gwavava said they won't be open until next week.

Other stores in The Valley will remain closed until further notice, including Telstra, Flight Centre, Cross Roads and Optus.

Optus store manager Nicole Wood said they had about 200ml of flooding in their store and spent hours yesterday sweeping the water out.

"We had to rip the carpet up and mopped for four and a half hours,” Ms Wood said.

Optus regional manager Clare Altschwager said they lost one computer cord, one printer and lots of phones.

"We have no idea when we'll reopen,” she said.

Cross Roads employee Karina Domin said she had not seen flooding this bad in the seven years she had been at the store.

"All the bottom stock was ruined and all the back room has been damaged,” she said.

"We have no power ... hopefully we'll be open soon.”

For some stores like Woolworths, Muffin Break and Gladstone Optical, evidence of the flooding isn't visible.

Gladstone Optical employee Billy Chapman said they were able to get the carpets cleaned yesterday.

"It could have been worse,” Ms Chapman said.

Ms Chapman said her colleague hadn't seen a flood to this extent here for over 30 years.