'Pretty horrible': Vandals shatter windows at mobile home

DAMAGED: Tenheggeler Homes co-owner Greta Tenheggeler was disappointed to learn someone smashed the windows of the company's mobile display home. Matt Taylor GLA080318HOME

A SMALL housing business just getting its groove back post-downturn was dealt a frustrating blow this week when vandals smashed windows at its mobile display home.

Rocks were thrown at the windows of Tenheggeler Homes' mobile display home while it was parked at Little Springs.

An annoyed Greta Tenheggeler, co-owner of the 20-year-old business with her husband Troy, said she struggled to grasp why someone would damage their property.

She said it would cost $400 to replace the windows.

"We were a bit upset because now we have to pay to get these windows replaced," she said.

"It's pretty horrible when you're a small business trying to cope with paying the bills ... and then someone does this."

Ms Tenheggeler said it was a disappointing set back for the business which has celebrated early signs of recovery after a quiet two years post-Gladstone's housing boom.

Currently building ten houses, she said there had been a noticeable increase in work since October.

"I believe it's because the developers have dropped prices on their land," she said.

"Our building price is still the same as it has been for a long time, so I do believe it's the pricing of the land, it's more affordable.

"Everyone froze last year - everyone was wondering what was going to happen with the interest rates.

"Basically they thought something big was going to happen and the whole world was going to deflate, and then it didn't."

Once repaired, she said they would move the mobile display home to the more populated Forrest Springs.