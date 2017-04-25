'Pretty amazing': Boyne dawn service turnout surprises organisers

CHILDREN murmuring and quiet sniffles were all that could break the silence at Stirling Park when Boyne Island woke early to remember Australia's soldiers.

Families watched the sun peek over the trees of the Boyne River, as they were reminded how lucky we all really are.

Donning a medal for his 36 years of service as a fire fighter in Gladstone, Greg Carter said he lost count of the number of dawn services at Boyne Island he's attended.

But he said today's was special.

Speakers addressed more than 1000 faces at the dawn service, a turnout that surprised organisers.

Greg Carter and Josh Mountjoy at the Boyne Island dawn service held at Stirling Park. Tegan Annett

"Today's pretty amazing ... It's great to see people turning up early with their little kids,” Mr Carter said.

"I think days like this are becoming more significant because of the turmoil worldwide.”

The proud Gladstone and Tannum Sands local visited Gallipoli in 2011 keen to gain some understanding of the battle Australians fought in World War I.

"It's mind boggling trying to imagine what it would have been like,” he said.

Boyne RSL sub-branch secretary Mike Robbins, who helps organise the services every year, worries about the turnout on the day he dons his national service medals.

Australian airforce officer and new Tannum Sands resident Tim Fuerym, Vietnam veteran Jeff Tickner and Boyne RSL sub-branch secretary Mike Robbins at the Stirling Park dawn service. Tegan Annett

But yet again, the Boyne Tannum community surprised him.

"I wouldn't have been able to count how many people were here this morning,” he said.

Cars were parked on the curb side of nearby streets and for those who could walk to the service, they did.

Stirling Park was filled with more than a thousand people who didn't mind waking up before the sun.

Zachary, 5, Micaela, 7, Sam , 3, Amanda and Rian Tait at the Stirling Park dawn service at Boyne Island. Tegan Annett

Local family Amanda and Rian Tait woke their four children up for the occasion.

Amanda had arguably the youngest attendee in toe, with their eight-week-old son Lucas commemorating his first Anzac Day.

This year's also the first time the Boyne Tannum community has had a dedicated hall for Anzac Day commemorations.

Mr Robbins said he and other volunteers had filled the Boyne Tannum RSL Community Hall with war memorabilia for today.