Brynn Beamish won Gymnastics Queensland's The Barry Martin Award January 11, 2020
Gymnastics

‘Prestigious award’: Gymnast recognised for leadership

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
GYMNASTICS : Gladstone’s Brynn Beamish was recognised at Gymnastics Queensland’s Annual Awards Dinner earlier this month.

Beamish won the Barry Martin Award, which recognised leadership in acrobatics.

Beamish said the award was about being involved in all aspects of the sport, not just the competition side.

“I was very proud and surprised to win,” she said.

“The email I got told me I was nominated … we went down there not really expecting to get anything so it was very exciting.”

Beamish captained the Queensland team at last year’s acrobatics championships and coached up-and-coming gymnasts at Gladstone Gymnastics.

She said her favourite part of being part of the club was the friendships she had.

“We’re like a big family,” she said.

Brynn Beamish won Gymnastic queensland's The Barry Martin Award January 11, 2020. Pictured (base) competing with Ehlana Nelson and Skyla Murray
Beamish continues to compete but also coaches the next generation of gymnasts and hopes to share her experiences with them.

Beamish credited her coaches Shawna De Leske, George Gonzales and Letitia Delioglanis as driving factors behind the win.

She said she tried to follow their example.

De Leske said the award was prestigious and it was great to see Beamish win.

“We are a very rural little club,” De Leske said.

“To have such a leader in the sport is really special.”

She said coaches aimed to have a legacy continue from their coaching.

“I see that in Brynn,” she said.

“I see she’s a leader in the team then when she’s coaching she’s a very caring, empathetic and supportive coach with her little ones.”

