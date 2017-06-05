Pressure gets better of Pete in MasterChef cook-off

NO MORE: Former Gladstone boy, Pete Morgan cooking during Monday night's pressure test set by Yotam Ottolenghi.

AFTER the frenetic pace of the MasterChef kitchen, Pete Morgan has his dreams set on a laid-back life in the country, running his own bed and breakfast.

The Chanel College Gladstone graduate was sent home after facing off against Eloise Praino and Ray Silva in a 60-minute race to deliver five dishes set by Palestinian-born British chef Yotam Ottolenghi.

"That was bloody hectic,” Morgan told The Gladstone Observer.

"I don't think I've done anything that quick ever. If you've been watching you can kinda tell I'm a bit of a laid-back, relaxed kind of person.”

Morgan was proud he managed to serve up all five dishes, but the presentation of his meals let him down.

"Even before the cook started I wasn't feel 100% in it and I think you can see that in my cooking,” he said.

"The love isn't there.”

The crane driver by trade said he had learnt a lot from the MasterChef experience and got further in the show than he had expected.

"It's been pretty phenomenal,” he said.

"The support you've had, it makes you feel pretty good about yourself.

"They love you for who you are, not necessarily that you've had a good day in the kitchen.”

Every second proves precious as Pete Morgan prepares five dishes in just 60 minutes during the pressure test. Channel 10

Since leaving the show, Morgan has done work experience in restaurants in Melbourne, and said his MasterChef initiation had prepared him well for the real thing.

"I remember after one of my first services the head chef asked me, you know, 'how'd you go with that, mate,' and I was like, 'yeah it was a breeze compared to the pressure of what you got in MasterChef'.”

Morgan was on his way back to Perth when he talked to the Observer and said he had plans to open a cafe - another step toward his dream of owning a farm and running a bed and breakfast. "I love growing all my own produce. I love making things from scratch,” he said.

"I just love the idea of just being able to make everything myself and just to be out in the country with the fresh air and share it with other people.”