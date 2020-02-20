PRESIDENT: “Motorkhanas are a great way to start in motorsport”

Kobi Martin in the Juniors in his Mitsubishi EVO. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Kobi Martin in the Juniors in his Mitsubishi EVO. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

MOTORSPORT: In what will be an exciting year at Gladstone’s Central Coast Car Club, juniors and women are being encouraged to take part in the club’s motorkhana Come and Try Day at the Benaraby Training Centre, off Jono Porter Drive, on Sunday.

DRIVING WHEELS

Club president Keith Honour said it would be a day full of information for newcomers to the sport.

“There will be cars available on the day and experienced guidance from our car club members,” he said.

“It will be a fun day to introduce newcomers into our club activities and meet the teams behind our existing events.”

YOUNG AND OLD

Entry is $20, to help cover Motorsport Australia’s costs, and juniors must be 12 years or older and able to demonstrate they can drive and control a vehicle safely.

“Young ladies and the not so young are also encouraged to come and try this grass-roots motorsport event,” Honour said.

TOP INTRO

“Motorkhanas are a great way to start in motorsport ... they are a test of driving skill and car control around a set course in a controlled ­environment.”

Passenger rides with skilled drivers will be available and the day includes driver demonstrations.

The activities start at 9am with car scrutineering before a 10am briefing.

A sausage sizzle and cold drinks will be available on the day.

Phone Honour on 0418 887 611 for more details about the event.

RELATED STORY: Khanacross event will light up in early June

RELATED STORY: The competition has been close throughout the year: Khanacross organiser said