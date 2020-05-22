President hopeful of a July starting date

JULY RETURN: Action from a representative match between Gladstone and Rockhampton last season. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

JULY RETURN: Action from a representative match between Gladstone and Rockhampton last season. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

NETBALL: A season that could extend into early summer.

That is the preliminary planning for the Gladstone Netball Association competition according to president Kacie Crawford.

Kacie Crawford and Cheryl Aydin (RN)

Crawford and her team of volunteers said a plan had been put to place with July 10 the start for competitions in the GNA.

“We have been planning like mad. I think I’ve drafted something that we can manage with players and spectators and play by the restrictions,” Crawford said.

A survey will be distributed to members on how they would like to see netball delivered this season.

“At this stage we have planned to start after the June/July holidays in July,” Crawford said.

Training with a 20-person maximum limit will start June 12, which is stage two of the return to play roadmap.

“I’m hoping players are utilising the reduced restrictions and doing some group fitness,” Crawford said.

Netball Queensland chief executive Catherine Clark said more information on competitions would will be released in coming weeks.

RELATED STORY: Green light by state government for training to start

RELATED STORY: Nurse, netballer stays game-ready during pandemic