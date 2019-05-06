Menu
BIG EVENTS AHEAD: Zac Perry at the CQ Off-Road Interclub Series in November 2017.
Motor Sports

President excited what CCTRC has done and what is ahead

NICK KOSSATCH
by
6th May 2019 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
MOTORSPORT: Curtis Coast Trail Riders Club president Lenny Page is excited with what the club has to offer.

The club's next event, in what is a busy year, will be the annual Reloaded Trail Ride on May 18-19.

"It will be held at 913 Mount Hector Road, Ubobo," Page said.

"This is a two day recreational event open to the public which last year drew in more than 500 people.

"This event will have marked courses for peewee riders, beginners, open class and advanced riders from ages five years and up."

Other events in June, August and October would follow and Page said the club was gaining traction from afar.

"It is a local not-for-profit sporting organisation that formed over 20 years ago," he said.

"We received our certificate of incorporation in 2006 and have been operating as an independent legal entity offering recreational, competition, coaching and find raising events to off road motorcycle enthusiasts in the Gladstone region ever since."

Page said the CCTRC riders, volunteers and supporters come from right across regional Queensland and the club's events drew people in from as far as Townsville, Mackay, Winton and the Gold Coast.

"Our social media profile reaches as many as 6500 people," Page said.

"Our club is run by a small group of dedicated volunteers and our events cater for riders of every skill level from absolute beginners to national title holders."

The president has been involved with the CCTRC in the mid-2000s "I was a recreational trail rider and was interested in getting involved in a local club," Page said.

"After leaving the region for several years and returning with young children, I decided to rejoin the club. I was genuinely excited to hear that this small recreational club from humble beginnings had developed into a professional organisation holding state and national level events yet still offered beginner training days and held onto it's family focus."

Anyone wishing to get involved in the club can contact Page on 0487205851 or message the Curtis Coast trail Riders Club Facebook site.

WHAT'S TO COME

May 18-19: Reloaded Trail Ride - 913 Mount Hector Road, Ubobo

June 15-16: Members Trail Ride - Ambrose

August 17: Southern Central CQ Off Road Enduro

October 26-27: Mt Perry Trailride

