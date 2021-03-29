Prescription drug lands mother of six in trouble
A Gladstone mother of six faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after being found in possession of a restricted drug.
Melissa Anne Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted drug.
Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Johnson’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.
On November 10 last year, about 9.40pm, police executed a search warrant at Johnson’s partner’s house at New Auckland.
Johnson was home at the time and was detained while police carried out the search.
A sweep of the main bedroom uncovered the prescription drug Diazepam in a bedside cabinet.
When questioned, Johnson stated she had run out, had not booked another appointment and the drugs were from her mother-in-law.
Johnson also said she did not know it was an offence to possess prescription drugs in another person’s name.
Mr Manthey fined Johnson $200 and ordered the drug be forfeited to the Crown for destruction. No conviction was recorded.
