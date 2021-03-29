Menu
A Gladstone woman fronted the local Magistrates Court last week after being caught in possession of the prescription medication diazepam (pictured).
News

Prescription drug lands mother of six in trouble

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
29th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A Gladstone mother of six faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after being found in possession of a restricted drug.

Melissa Anne Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted drug.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Johnson’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On November 10 last year, about 9.40pm, police executed a search warrant at Johnson’s partner’s house at New Auckland.

Johnson was home at the time and was detained while police carried out the search.

A sweep of the main bedroom uncovered the prescription drug Diazepam in a bedside cabinet.

When questioned, Johnson stated she had run out, had not booked another appointment and the drugs were from her mother-in-law.

Johnson also said she did not know it was an offence to possess prescription drugs in another person’s name.

Mr Manthey fined Johnson $200 and ordered the drug be forfeited to the Crown for destruction. No conviction was recorded.

