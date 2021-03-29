Prescription drug lands mother of six in trouble

A Gladstone woman fronted the local Magistrates Court last week after being caught in possession of the prescription medication diazepam (pictured).

A Gladstone woman fronted the local Magistrates Court last week after being caught in possession of the prescription medication diazepam (pictured).

A Gladstone mother of six faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday after being found in possession of a restricted drug.

Melissa Anne Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted drug.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Johnson’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On November 10 last year, about 9.40pm, police executed a search warrant at Johnson’s partner’s house at New Auckland.

Johnson was home at the time and was detained while police carried out the search.

A sweep of the main bedroom uncovered the prescription drug Diazepam in a bedside cabinet.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When questioned, Johnson stated she had run out, had not booked another appointment and the drugs were from her mother-in-law.

Johnson also said she did not know it was an offence to possess prescription drugs in another person’s name.

Mr Manthey fined Johnson $200 and ordered the drug be forfeited to the Crown for destruction. No conviction was recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court:

- Dirt bike thief filmed bragging before police arrest

- Mother of six cops suspended sentence for drug-driving

- Gladstone woman exposed herself before spitting at cop