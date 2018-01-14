Prepare yourselves Gladstone, it's going to be a scorcher

MUGGY nights, above-average temperatures and wet and windy days are the ambiguous mix of weather conditions in store for Gladstone.

Starting this weekend, the region will be subject to above average temperatures.

The January average for the Gladstone Region, according to the Bureau of Meteorology is 31.

Today, the temperature will spike at 36 - a whopping five degrees hotter than yesterday's maximum.

Also experiencing the heat are Biloela and Rockampton, each of which will today reach a high of 38 and 39, respectively.

"There's a slight to medium chance of a shower and a possible thunderstorm (today), but the risk of severity is low," a BoM spokeswoman said.

"It will be warm though still, and muggy, with a very warm night of 23."

According to BoM, another dramatic change in conditions is set to roll out on Monday, with a south-easterly wind moving up coast.

"It will come in the early hours of Monday and will help drop the high temperatures," the spokeswoman said.

Following Sunday's peak, the temperature will drop 6 degrees to 31 on Monday.

"The south-easterly will bring a medium to high chance of some showers in the morning and some strong winds," the spokeswoman said.

"But that will again ease off into Tuesday and then it will be partly cloudy and stable until Thursday."

Forecast: