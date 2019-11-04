Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prepare to leave: Fire bears down on community

by Danielle O’Neal
4th Nov 2019 4:12 PM

RESIDENTS of Villeneuve northwest of Brisbane are being warned to prepare to leave as a fast-moving fire ravages bushland east of Kilcoy.

As of 3:15pm a large grass fire was burning towards the west of Alma Court and Axelsen Drive, Villeneuve.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire and water bombing was about to commence.

No homes currently under threat, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were urging residents in the area to be ready to leave if the situation worsened.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        premium_icon Fishing competition hooks a winner at awards night

        Business FOLLOWING one of its biggest years yet the Boyne Tannum HookUp was awarded the Best in Business Award for Tourism Attraction on Saturday night.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News THIS WEEKEND saw people dressing up in cosplay or gowns.

        • 4th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        premium_icon DON'T MISS OUT: $1-a-week subscription

        News Do yourself a favour and get the best local journalism and rewards

        WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        premium_icon WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        News IT MIGHT be the season for spooky stories about ghouls and ghosts but the...