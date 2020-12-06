Menu
Aerial firefighting at K’gari (Fraser Island) bushfire. Photo: QFES
News

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Conditions at Happy Valley set to worsen

Stuart Fast
6th Dec 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM

QFES is advising there is a bushfire located approximately 3.5 km to the north west of Happy Valley and conditions could get worse.

As of 10.15am on Sunday 6 December a bushfire is travelling southeast towards Yidney Lake, between Moon Point Road and Old Happy Valley Road and the fire could impact Happy Valley Village.

People at Happy Valley Village should follow the directions of QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers.

When asked to leave, people in the vicinity of Happy Valley should leave the area to the Eastern Beach and head south towards Eurong.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

QFES advised that "you should not expect a firefighter at your door."

The area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

