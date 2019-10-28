Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BE WARNED: Queensland Rural Fire Brigade are working to contain a large bush fire burning out of control at Bungundarra.
BE WARNED: Queensland Rural Fire Brigade are working to contain a large bush fire burning out of control at Bungundarra.
Breaking

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Bungundarra residents warned to leave

Maddelin McCosker
28th Oct 2019 2:12 PM

BUNGUNDARRA residents are being told to prepare to leave as an out of control bushfire threatens properties.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has said conditions could get worse and residents need to be prepared.

As of 1.50pm the large bushfire is burning on the southern side of Browns Lane and travelling in a westerly direction towards Woodbury Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

QFES is warning people in the area they will be affected by smoke, which will reduce air quality and visibility.

bungundarra queensland fire and emergency services tmbcommunity tmbfires tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: New heights for Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club

    premium_icon PHOTOS: New heights for Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club

    Water Sports Among the medal haul at the pool was a first ever medal for under 11 Nate Betzien with his team mates in the medley relay

    • 28th Oct 2019 1:57 PM
    King of Kings: Shimano's new $15k fishing comp to hit CQ

    premium_icon King of Kings: Shimano's new $15k fishing comp to hit CQ

    News New fishing competition is about to hit CQ shores.

    Notorious road earmarked for fix

    premium_icon Notorious road earmarked for fix

    Council News A road that has been the scene for multiple fatalities will undergo safety...

    JM Kelly Group director grilled over $3m term deposit

    premium_icon JM Kelly Group director grilled over $3m term deposit

    Money JM Kelly director John Murphy is grilled in court over $3m deposit.