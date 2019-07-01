Preparations ramp up for state fishing titles

VIEWS: Sunset fishing will be a popular pastime during the rock and beach category at the upcoming Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association state titles to be hosted at Agnes Water in September.

VIEWS: Sunset fishing will be a popular pastime during the rock and beach category at the upcoming Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association state titles to be hosted at Agnes Water in September. Paul Ewart

PREPERATIONS for the September 7-14 Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association state titles at Agnes Water are well under way after organisers visited the region recently.

In a further boost to the region, Agnes Water was confirmed as host of next year's Australian Anglers Association National Angling Championships and Convention, to be held from August 19 to September 2.

The state titles will attract fishing teams from as far north as Cairns and south to Tweed Heads.

Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association secretary Pam Crone said teams would likely arrive a week before the titles.

"Most of us will be there for a fortnight because people come up the week before," Mrs Crone said.

"We've always been keen on Agnes Water. We like to find a little place on the beach.

"For example we've run a national titles on the Gold Coast and there were 600 people but socially it was a disaster because people didn't mix and there were too many other things - like Dreamworld, Movie World or Wet'n'Wild - to occupy their time.

"We try to pick somewhere which is away from the main drag but on the coastline so people have to stay there and support the place."

Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Club will act as headquarters for the state titles.

As well as team categories, individual honours will be available for male, female, junior and veteran anglers.

Prizes for the heaviest species will also be awarded for whiting, flathead, bream, dart (including snub nose), trevally, parrot/tusk fish, coral trout, heaviest other rock and beach fish, heaviest estuary fish and heaviest other offshore fish.

Mrs Crone said the association was a firm believer in sustainable fishing.

"There's bag and size limits in Queensland but we think they are maybe too high and we actually bring in our own," she said.

"We were fishing (minimum) 25cm bream years before the state government ever brought it in.

"We don't want people bringing in whole loads of fish and depleting the area so we will enforce our own bag limits."

Mrs Crone said the rock and beach category will be spread over a large area - from Round Hill Head to the north and the northern bank of Baffle Creek to the south - to avoid overfishing certain areas.

Potential fishing teams to compete could include Calliope Country Fishing Club, Mundoolin Fishing Club, South End Fishing Club, Wanderers Amateur Fishing Club Inc. and Gladstone Sportfishing Club.