Preparations in full swing for NRL match

Ashley Taylor will play a key role in the Gold Coast Titans season. DAVE HUNT

GLADSTONE'S peak tourism body will add another string to its bow over the next two months after being assigned event management duties for the upcoming NRL match at Marley Brown Oval.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited will coordinate the April 8 clash between the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles, making sure the event runs smoothly and to the highest possible standard.

Marley Brown Oval has the potential to pack in 6000 fans.

GAPDL chief Darryl Branthwaite and his team are working to make sure the match is memorable, on and off the field.

"GAPDL is coordinating the event under council's guidance, with the assistance of the Titans, Queensland Rugby League and Gladstone Rugby League," he said.

GAPDL's role as event coordinator covers all areas of event management, from liaising with the Titans to ensuring the venue is at an NRL standard and providing food and beverage options.

The Marley Brown Oval surface has been aerated, fertilised and watered heavily during the past couple of weeks as preparations ramp up.

Marley Brown Oval Matt Harris

Harvey Rd traffic concerns will also be addressed.

GAPDL will coordinate traffic management for the immediate vicinity around Marley Brown Oval as well as free public transport, a junior clinic, Captain's Run and signing session.

Highlighting the Gladstone's tourism potential is GAPDL's bread and butter but it will look to fully capitalise on hosting its first regular season NRL match, according to Mr Branthwaite.

"The economic benefits for the Gladstone Region will reach far beyond the NRL game," he said.

"Flights, accommodation, tour products, cafes and restaurants, local businesses can all leverage off the Titans-Sea Eagles game.

"Whether offering 'game weekend' deals or specials, or aligning themselves with organisations like GAPDL, the possibility to leverage off this event is incredible.

"Promoting the region to fans travelling to the match is a top priority."

Darryl Branthwaite, CEO of GAPDL, speaks at the AGM on 26 October, 2017. Matt Taylor GLA261017AGM

GAPDL will put together accommodation options, as well as destinations to visit and tour products, for visitors while in the region.

"The information will be packaged together on a landing page on the gladstoneregion.info website, as well as being linked through from the Titans game-day web page," Mr Branthwaite said.

"GAPDL are also working with the Titans on any opportunities to show Titans team members and staff, or Fox Sports media crew, the highlights of the Gladstone region."