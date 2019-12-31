Preparations all good for major golf event

GOLF: Town of 1770 and Agnes Water Golf Club spokesperson Shelley Scott says the work of volunteers will have the course in great shape for the 1770-Agnes Water Junior Classic from January 21-23.

Declan Corke and Cody Anderson

“Les and Jo-Anne take great care of the course and no doubt it will be looking fantastic as always,” Scott said.

The three-day event will consist of 18-hole division one and two, nine and six-hole categories and nearest-to-the-pin and long drive daily competitions.

Scott said there already had been much interest from a wide expanse of Queensland.

“We have a lot of interest from players from the Central Queensland and Wide Bay Regions and expect to have about 60 players and their families come along and enjoy the three days,” she said.

There will be a novelty and coaching day on January 21 followed by dinner at Agnes Water Tavern for all families to get together. Presentations will be made at the close of play.

“There are lots of prizes on offer for the novelty day and the gross and net winners and gross and net runner-ups in each division,” Scott said.

“This will be the inaugural event which we hope to hold each year and we believe it’s a great facility,” she said.

“Les and Jo-Anne from 1770 Golf Club have been very helpful and are looking forward to hosting the event at their course.

“This, along with the relaxed atmosphere of Agnes Water-1770, should make for a great fun week for all involved.”

Scott said businesses had supported the event.

“We would both like to acknowledge the sponsors Macdonald and Michel Lawyers as the naming rights sponsor,” she said.

“The major sponsors are Agnes Water Tavern, Caltex, CQ Diesel Fitting and Ashmore Palms Holiday Village.

“Other sponsors are Floorzone Gladstone and Mercure Gladstone.”

Nominations close on January 18. Contact Scott on 0439767589.