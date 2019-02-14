Prep photos kick off around the region

PREP classes around the Gladstone Region are getting ready for their class photos as The Observer's My First Year photo feature takes shape.

Our photographer will visit nearly 30 schools over the next three weeks to photograph Prep students who have started their schooling careers this year.

Schools as far as Marmor in the north and Rosedale in the south, all the way out to the Boyne Valley in the west are gearing up for their time to shine.

The yearly feature showcases every student who walks through school doors.

Trinity College was first up yesterday with two classes putting on their best smiles.

The Observer's My First Year Prep feature will be published March 27 as well as online.