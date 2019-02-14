Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLASS OF 2019: Trinity College Prep SS, ( back) Mrs Rohdmann, Ramier, India, Claire, Charlie, Thaniel, Parker, Mrs Stonier; (middle) Jordan, William, Cooper, Kushal, Cruz, Carter, Samuel; (front) Kayde, Georgiana, Zaeden, Lachlan, Uriah, Lacey, Chloe, Evelyn.
CLASS OF 2019: Trinity College Prep SS, ( back) Mrs Rohdmann, Ramier, India, Claire, Charlie, Thaniel, Parker, Mrs Stonier; (middle) Jordan, William, Cooper, Kushal, Cruz, Carter, Samuel; (front) Kayde, Georgiana, Zaeden, Lachlan, Uriah, Lacey, Chloe, Evelyn. Matt Taylor GLA130219PREPPROMO
News

Prep photos kick off around the region

Matt Taylor
by
14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREP classes around the Gladstone Region are getting ready for their class photos as The Observer's My First Year photo feature takes shape.

Our photographer will visit nearly 30 schools over the next three weeks to photograph Prep students who have started their schooling careers this year.

Schools as far as Marmor in the north and Rosedale in the south, all the way out to the Boyne Valley in the west are gearing up for their time to shine.

The yearly feature showcases every student who walks through school doors.

Trinity College was first up yesterday with two classes putting on their best smiles.

The Observer's My First Year Prep feature will be published March 27 as well as online.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    premium_icon Magistrate has conflict of interest with extortion accused

    News The Alleged Black Uhlan Motorcycle Gang member was accused of extorting and assaulting two Agnes Water men.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for program with three more schools joining.

    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.