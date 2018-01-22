PREP BEGINS: Joel's a third-generation Builyan boy

BUILYAN boy Joel Otto has become the third generation of his family to attend Builyan State School.

The four-year-old, who says his favourite food is "onions", started prep at the tiny rural school today.

Walking through the school gates 68 years after his grandfather, his family says they feel privileged to be there.

"I didn't think it would ever happen," father Craig Otto said.

"I moved away in the past and lived in Bundaberg, but gradually came back to the Valley and settled and bought a house here.

"It's actually a privilege that my son can go to the same school as both my father and myself."

The family's history at the school dates back to 1950, when Gordon Otto attended his first class after the school was relocated.

Prep student Joel Otto (front), pictured with grandfather Gordon Otto and father Craig Otto, is the third generation of his family to attend the Builyan State School in Boyne Valley. Matt Taylor GLA220118BUIL

He had moved to Builyan at age three, and has lived in the area ever since.

He remembers a very different school yard to what it is today.

"The old school had open verandahs on it, it wasn't closed in like it is now," Mr Otto said.

"We used to play marbles at the back of the schoo, and we used to play vigoro.

"We also had a slate which we wrote on."

Gordon's wife Bev Newport also attended the school, and said the couple were proud of their grandson's first day.

"It's just lovely to see our grandson coming through that gate today, 68 years after his grandfather," she said.

"I just can't say enough about the school, it's a beautiful environment.

"The teaching here is wonderful, so Joel couldn't be in better hands.

"We're absolutely thrilled to think we have the third generation starting here."

While dad Craig is unsure if Joel will bring his children to the same school, he is hopeful the family's future generations will be able to at least come back and visit.

The family are looking forward to their daughter Molly also starting at Builyan State School in three years.