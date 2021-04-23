Premium marina lounge to welcome boaties to Gladstone

Gladstone Ports Corporation Marina Superintendent David Osmond at the new Marina Lounge. The facility provides a kitchen, comfortable lounge facilities, a desk and books in a contemporary setting with waterfront views.

A premium lounge facility that will leave a lasting impression on boaties visiting Gladstone’s famous port has been officially opened at the marina.

Dozens of boaties have experienced the Marina Lounge facilities since Easter, with the finishing touch, Wistari’s winning burgee from the 2021 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, completing the space.

Featuring a kitchen, lounge and waterfront views, the area presents a contemporary feel and a nod to a nautical style with timber, hessian and hues of blues.

Packed with creature comforts, the private space offers tired boaties everything they need to refresh, relax and explore with a chill out area, books, games, a study nook, maps and even a bean bag.

Executive general manager, people and community Rowen Winsor said the walls would soon come alive with Indigenous artwork with one wall especially reserved for Wistari’s winning burgee.

“Gladstone’s darling Wistari brought home one of the oldest perpetual trophies in Australia, the Courier-Mail Cup after 39-years,” Ms Winsor said.

“We’re proud to have a piece of history hanging in our new Marina Lounge.”

This week, GPC is celebrating the official opening with a barbecue for its mooring customers.

The facility is designed to attract boaties from far and wide to spend a few nights at GPC’s world class marina.

Marina Superintendent David Osmond expects the lounge to be even more popular during the cruising season.

“We wanted to add an extra layer of comfort and uniqueness to the Gladstone Marina and the new Marina Lounge has certainly done just that,” Mr Osmond said.

“It has been well-received by boaties over Easter and while our Marina residents love the extra space on dry land, we’ve noticed it’s the visitors that are finding that community connection despite being miles away from home,” he said.

“Coming into cruising season, people are starting to migrate up the coast and spend more time in sunny Central Queensland, and we’re expecting more boaties to drop a line and pay us a visit.”

