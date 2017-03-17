Exclusive invitation to Gladstone's Mayor for 'thousands of jobs'

I HAVE invited eight mayors from central and North Queensland, including the Mayor of Gladstone Matt Burnett, to join me in India this week, because we have a shared focus on new local jobs and extra international investment for Queenslanders.

I welcome the decision of the Gladstone Regional Council for supporting Mayor Burnett travelling to India for the meetings.

I congratulate the Mayor and his council - and the other seven mayors and their councils - for wanting to work with me to maximise employment and economic opportunities for regional Queensland from Adani's $21 billion Carmichael Coal mine-rail-port project.

My Government has worked with Adani to ensure the project went through a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process for the mine, rail and port development.

We promised the people of Queensland, at the last election, that we would protect the Great Barrier Reef and Caley Valley wetlands.

We have delivered our commitments and now we look forward to the thousands of new jobs - direct and indirect - to be delivered from the Carmichael Coal project.

Adani is also proposing to establish a $200 million large-scale solar project near Moranbah.

My Government is determined that Queensland will be Australia's energy State. After all, we are an energy exporter - we send electricity interstate and we export thermal coal and LNG to overseas partners.

We are determined to develop our energy resources, such as the Carmichael Coal project, continued exploration and development of our gas reserves and expansion of renewable energy from the rooftops of our homes to large-scale projects across regional Queensland.

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel, in his study for the Federal Government, and an earlier study by the Queensland Competition Authority have pointed to the closure of privatised coal-fired power stations in the Victoria and South Australia as contributing to higher electricity prices and lower reliability.

My Government reversed our predecessors' plan to privatise our electricity generators and networks.

The development of renewables in Queensland is consistent with our determination for the strongest possible energy mix that includes coal and gas.

In regional Queensland, there is now a pipeline of more than $2 billion in renewable energy projects under development with the promise of more than 1900 jobs in centres, such as Longreach, Oakey, Kingaroy and Collinsville.

