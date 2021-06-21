Premier’s shock announcement about top doctor’s future role

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will become Queensland’s Governor from November.

The announcement was made at a morning media conference, in which the premier and Dr Young announced there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community after a woman tested positive to the virus on Sunday, just hours after finishing hotel quarantine in Brisbane.

There were five new cases in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active cases in Queensland to more than 30.

The positive woman arrived into Brisbane on an Emirates flight from Dubai on June 5, coming into contact with a passenger who had the Delta strain.

However, the results of genomic sequencing were released on Sunday night, ruling out that variant in this case.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during a press conference in Brisbane where it was announced she will be the new Governor for Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman, who was out in the Brisbane community for four hours on Saturday, had the same alpha variant as another person staying in the same hotel as her during her 14 days of hotel quarantine.

“It’s not as contagious as the Delta variant that we’re now seeing circulate in Sydney,” Dr Young said.

She said she is not concerned about the amount of time the woman spent in the CBD, but she stressed people need to still be wary of any symptoms.

Announcing Dr Young’s next step, Ms Palaszczuk said the appointment was endorsed by the Queen.

“She will be the People’s Governor,” she said. “I’m absolutely delighted.”

Dr Young will take up the role from November 1 this year, with Paul de Jersey to stay in the role until then.

Dr Young described her appointment as Governor as an “enormous honour”, praising the outgoing governor. “It will be big shoes to fill,” she said.

She also thanked the Premier and the State Government.

“She has been an amazing person to work with over the last 18 months.”

Dr Young said the Premier had never wavered during the pandemic – and that she was looking forward to going out and meeting people across the state.

“I hope that the pandemic will be on its way out by the time I become Governor,” Dr Young said.

“I do want to continue to push to roll out the vaccine.”

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young poses with her husband Professor Graeme Nimmo. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Dr Young said her proudest moment was leading the state through the pandemic, and that she would love to see Queensland as a smoke free state.

Ms Palaszczuk said many people had raised Dr Young’s name as a possibility for the Governor’s job.

“I think she has been a rock for Queensland during this pandemic,” she said.

She also praised the people of Queensland.

“Because it has been Queenslanders who have done this over the last 18 months.

“They’ve given up so much for us to be where we are.

“And for me to have that true honour and privilege to go out and talk to people is unbelievable.”

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Dr Young kept Queenslanders safe during the pandemic and was much loved throughout the state.

He said it was a great honour to serve alongside Dr Young while he was the state’s Health Minister.

“She will be our 27th governor, she will be a wonderful governor,” Mr Miles said.

Queensland Health will advertise her role to find the state’s next chief health officer.

Deputy Premier of Queensland Steven Miles, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, Professor Graeme Nimmo, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Originally published as Premier’s shock announcement about top doctor’s future role