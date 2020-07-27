Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

Premier will slam border shut to more NSW hot spots

by Jack McKay
27th Jul 2020 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland has again recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours as the state's tough border restrictions tighten to ban more than 600,000 Sydney residents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the government won't hesitate to slam the border shut to further hot spots if there is more community transmission interstate.

She said she would only act on the advice of Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

"Every single day we are monitoring what is happening in NSW," she said.

It comes as the Sydney local government area of Fairfield is declared a coronavirus hot spot from today.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked those working at the state's border with NSW where she said there had been considerable delays.

"There will be delays at the border, there is nothing I can do about that. There will be delays because we are protecting Queenslanders."

Ms Palaszczuk said if the state wanted to keep its restrictions eased, Queenslanders will need to keep up with the social distancing and hand washing.

"Complacency is our enemy," she said.

"Anything can happen at any time."

Queensland currently has five active cases with 505,628 tests conducted.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        premium_icon Council seeking feedback on skate park upgrade

        News GRC will hold pop-up stalls from tomorrow so the community can have their voices heard on the Cassy Lives Skate Park upgrade.

        • 27th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
        GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        premium_icon GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        Lifestyle Residents kick back at Marina event.

        Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        premium_icon Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        Sport LOCAL rugby union made a triumphant return this weekend, with some emphatic results...

        Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        premium_icon Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        News LOCAL paramedics were tasked with attending an incident involving a go-kart and car...