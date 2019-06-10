Premier visits Calliope's new school

ON TRACK: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett visit the construction site for the Calliope State High School.

ON TRACK: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett visit the construction site for the Calliope State High School. Contributed

DURING a visit to the Gladstone on Thursday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the construction site of the new Calliope State High School.

The $66 million project began construction in January this year and recently ramped up with the first floor slab of the administration building and junior learning building are complete and structural steel is being installed.

The electricity and water services have also been installed for the junior general learning building, science centre, resource centre, multi-purpose hall, hospitality building and technology building.

Ms Palaszczuk also visited the school for the turning of the sod earlier this year.

The school is expected to open to 200 Year 7 and 8 students next year and an additional 240 students by 2022. The school is expected to grow by 100 students per year to eventually cater for 800.

The Premier was in Gladstone to announce a new $19 million hydrogen strategy.