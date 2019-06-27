Menu
Clinton's Mitch Innocend on the ball.
Premier soccer contenders are back in a big way

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Jun 2019 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
SOCCER: Clinton have romped home against Central in a catch-up Central Queensland Premier League derby on Wednesday night.

In drizzling rain and on a heavy Sun Valley pitch, the premiers of 2018 returned to form with a 4-0 win.

In what has been a tardy start to their title defence, Clinton has now won its past three games to storm into double-chance contention.

Nathan Cobb struck three goals while ever-consistent Sam Roberts also found the back of the net.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan was rapt with the win.

"It was a good night in what were terrible conditions," O'Sullivan said.

With Ethan Munster still a couple of weeks away from returning and Liam Stephen working his way back into match fitness, O'Sullivan said competitions for spots would be healthy.

"We also have Josh Noonan to return possibly for this Saturday's game against Nerimbera in Rockhampton," O'Sullivan said.

"There will be a few hard decisions because of the competition for spots."

Clinton's Mitch Innocend believes the team never really lost its mojo.

"Injuries have taken its toll and the competition didn't favour us after our games with an eight-week break during the season, which is pretty ridiculous," Innocend said.

"We never really got to get in the rhythm of playing, which is what we have found now."

