Premier reveals ‘sensible, gradual steps to COVID recovery’

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the media about easing of coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Richard Walker

A THREE-STAGE rollback of health restrictions has been announced by the Palaszczuk Government, aimed at getting Queenslanders back to work and stimulating the economy.

The announcement comes on the back of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's address to the nation, giving state premiers the option of when they introduce each stage.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said each stage would be launched at a minimum of every four weeks, beginning next Friday, May 15.

"All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit," she said.

"These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving.

"Last weekend we announced the first wave of eased restrictions and Queenslanders did us proud.

"Let's keep it up to move to stages two and three."

Stage one includes pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants reopening for dining only of up to 10 people, retail shopping returning, open homes and auctions, plus gatherings of 10 permitted.

Providing there isn't a spike in virus cases, stage two will begin on June 12 in Queensland, and stage three on July 10.

These stages will effectively see permitted gathering numbers double to 20 then 100, travel restrictions lifted from 150km to 250km, and an increased variety of outdoor activities allowed.

Social distancing and hand and respiratory hygiene must still be strictly adhered to and COVID testing of communities will continue.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington. Photo Patrick Woods

But Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called for restrictions in Gladstone to be rolled back sooner.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk did not announce any fast-tracking of coronavirus-free areas like Gladstone today, so CQ is still on the same path as Brisbane despite its success in containing the virus," she said.

"Communities like Gladstone have been locked down for too long.

"There are over 200,000 Queenslanders and many people in Gladstone out of work because of coronavirus - many others have taken pay cuts or are on forced leave.

"It's time to get Central Queensland working again."