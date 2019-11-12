Menu
Politics

Premier reveals how long she plans to stay in top job

by Sarah Vogler
12th Nov 2019 2:15 PM
ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has declared she will remain in the state's top job for as long as the people of Queensland want her too.

The Premier also revealed no one in her Cabinet team says no to her during an interview on ABC Radio this morning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Paul Beutel.
"Who says no? I don't think anyone says no to me. People can put forward their ideas and I will listen and I will come to a decision," Ms Palaszczuk said when describing Cabinet deliberations behind the scenes.

When asked how long she would remain Premier, Ms Palaszczuk responded: "How long? That's up to the people of Queensland.

"I will keep doing this job as long as the people of Queensland want me to do it."

It follows her refusal to name a potential successor in an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mail, insisting she had a lot more steam in her to go.

Her deputy Jackie Trad has declared climate change was the biggest threat to the Queensland economy.

Ms Palaszczuk this morning disagreed.

"The biggest threat to the Queensland economy is Scott Morrison," she said.

The Premier also rejected suggestions she needed to declare a climate emergency.

"We support resource jobs in this state. We also understand very clearly that climate change is real and climate change is happening," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are actually taken action. We are taking climate action. The people who are not taking action on climate change is the Federal Government."

