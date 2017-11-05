Premier MIA in Gladstone but we're not forgotten

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen speaking on breakfast radio in Rockhampton during the Queensland Election campaign on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk will spend day 5 of the election in the Central Queensland based electorate after the former member Bill Byrne was forced to retire due to ill health. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

GLADSTONE is seen as one of Labor's safest seats but Glenn Butcher denies that's a disadvantage for the electorate. The incumbent MP has a margin of 25.3 per cent.

"We've had this benefit of the margin when I started, nothing has changed,” Mr Butcher said.

"Annastacia is not that type of person to segregate. She knows she needs to concentrate on the electorates that we need to win to retain government.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, above, was in Central Queensland last week. She visited Rockhampton, then flew to Bundaberg, skipping Gladstone.

Mr Butcher said he had a conversation with the Premier last week about the issue.

He was sure the Premier, Deputy Premier or a Minister would be in the region before the election.

The Gladstone MP said the electorate had not received the sort of funding before that it had during his term.

Chris Lees