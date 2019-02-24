Spurs give up on title; Mooy’s men sink to new low

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Spurs title charge is over after his team lost 2-1 to Burnley overnight, while it was also a miserable evening for Aaron Mooy's Huddersfield.

Even a goal on return from Harry Kane wasn't enough to propel Spurs to victory, as the Clarets got the job done at home - cue a bust-up between Poch and referee Mike Dean!

Meanwhile, it was a remarkable 13th defeat in 14 outings for Mooy's men as they were beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Newcastle as record signing Miguel Almiron starred.

Bournemouth and Wolves split the points at the Vitality, as Josh King missed a golden chance to seal the three points from the spot, although there was a brief interruption care of the sprinklers.

Crystal Palace secured a big win away from home, thumping Leicester 4-1 as loanee Michy Batshuayi nabbed his first goal for the club.

Jack Cork and Ben Mee of Burnley celebrate

BURNLEY 2-1 SPURS

Tottenham's slim title chances faded further with a 2-1 loss at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday despite Harry Kane making a scoring return from injury.

Ashley Barnes scored an 83rd-minute winner for Burnley, dealing a major blow to Tottenham's hopes of catching leading duo Manchester City and Liverpool - and leaving coach Mauricio Pochettino fuming at referee Mike Dean over a decision that led to the hosts' first goal.

Asked if Spurs' title bid was gone, Pochettino told Sky Sports: "Yes.

"We are very disappointed because there are 11 games, the gap can be bigger.

"Of course, there are a lot of games to play but today, in my mind, we had to win the three points to put pressure on them.

"We didn't for different reasons, our mistakes and only because of us. We cannot blame anyone, only ourselves because we were not able to win."

Chris Wood headed in the opener in the 57th from a disputed corner, with Pochettino and his Tottenham players arguing that the ball had gone off a Burnley player and it should have been a goal kick.

Pochettino immediately argued with the fourth official after that goal and then confronted Dean after the final whistle, squaring up to the veteran referee. Kane, playing his first game since injuring his ankle on Jan. 13, showed his usual scoring touch when he netted an equalizer in the 65th, running onto a long throw-in and beating goalkeeper Tom Heaton with a low shot inside the far post. But Barnes restored Burnley's lead when a shot by Johann Berg Gudmundsson was deflected into his path at the back post, leaving the striker with a simple finish.

Tottenham would have pulled within two points of Manchester City with a win but remains five points behind Pep Guardiola's side and Liverpool, which can go eight points clear of Spurs by beating Manchester United on Sunday. The win takes Burnley's unbeaten run to eight games in the league and lifts it six points outside the relegation zone.

Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game

NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-0 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Newcastle boosted its hopes of staying in the Premier League by beating 10-man Huddersfield 2-0, leaving the visitors stranded in last place and inching ever closer to relegation.

After Tom Smith was sent off for a studs-up tackle in the 20th minute, Newcastle took full advantage after the halftime break as Salomon Rondon put the hosts ahead in the 46th and Ayoze Perez doubled the advantage in the 52nd. Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl prevented Newcastle from adding a third when he pulled off a quick reaction save to tip substitute Kenedy's volley onto the bar, while January signing Miguel Almiron hit the post earlier with a lofted effort on his home debut.

The win lifts Rafa Benitez's side into 14th place, four points ahead of 18th- placed Southampton ahead of its game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Huddersfield is last with 11 points, 14 points from safety with 11 games to go.

Crystal Palace's Michy Batshuayi celebrates scoring his sides first goal

LEICESTER 1-4 CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace won 4-1 at Leicester on a memorable day for Roy Hodgson, who became the Premier League's oldest ever manager at 71 years and 199 days.

Hodgson's side struck in the 40th minute when on-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi turned in James McArthur's shot.

Jonny Evans equalised for Leicester in the 64th minute, but Wilfried Zaha, back from suspension, restored Palace's lead six minutes later from McArthur's cross.

Luka Milivojevic scored an 81st minute penalty after Evans fouled Jeffrey Schlupp before Zaha's stoppage-time second added to the pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ryan Bennett reacts as the sprinkler unexpectedly comes on

BOURNEMOUTH 1-1 WOLVES

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers drew 1-1 in the Premier League on Saturday in a game that featured three penalties, nine yellow cards and a break in play after the sprinklers went off on the pitch. Raul Jimenez equalized for Wolves in the 83rd minute from the spot, canceling out a penalty by Joshua King in the 14th minute.

King had a chance to win it for Bournemouth with another penalty, but fired his effort against the post. The game then had to be halted for a couple of minutes in injury time when the water sprinklers popped out of the ground, soaking the players and the grass. Bournemouth's second penalty came after a foul on Ryan Fraser that replays showed happened outside the area, while King had gone down easily to earn the first spot kick after a challenge by Joao Moutinho.

Wolves' penalty came after Matt Doherty was adjudged to have been bundled over in the area. Jordon Ibe nearly doubled Bournemouth's lead in the 72nd but his fierce strike bounced off the crossbar.

Wolves are eighth in the league standings with 40 points, while Bournemouth is 10th on 34.