Blues in stunning bounce back, Liverpool’s lead cut

Gonzalo Higuain of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

Chelsea bounced back from a chastening defeat with a massive 5-0 win over Huddersfield overnight as Spurs closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just four points.

Star signing Gonzalo Higuain opened his account with an impressive double as Maurizio Sarri's side smashed a Terriers side featuring Aaron Mooy - who made his first start since an injury back in December.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Watford played out a 0-0 draw, Burnley and Southampton couldn't be split at 1-1 while Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0.

Everton's decline continued as they went down 3-1 to Wolves at home.

CHELSEA 5-0 HUDDERSFIELD

Gonzalo Higuain eased the pressure on Maurizio Sarri as the Chelsea striker's first goals for his new club inspired a 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield on Saturday.

Blues boss Sarri had been under fire after Chelsea suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat for 23 years in a humiliating 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Amid reports the Italian is already in danger of the sack less than a year after taking charge, he was indebted to his old friend Higuain for lifting the gloom around Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, signed on loan from Juventus at Sarri's behest after their successful spell together at Napoli, opened his account early in the first half of Chelsea's biggest win of the season.

It was the start of an influential display from the Argentine and, with Eden Hazard free to return to his preferred role on the flanks after a spell up front, Chelsea looked far more vibrant.

Hazard's controversial penalty doubled Chelsea's lead before half-time after referee Paul Tierney ruled Cesar Azpilicueta was fouled inside the area, when the offence actually took place just outside.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

SPURS 1-0 NEWCASTLE

Son Heung-min scored for the second straight game since returning from the Asian Cup to earn Tottenham a 1-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, lifting the team into second place above Manchester City. The South Korea star's shot from the edge of the area looked harmless, but it went through the grasp of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and into the middle of the goal in the 83rd minute.

It was Tottenham's third straight victory in the league, with the winning goal in each of the games - against Fulham, Watford and now Newcastle - coming in the final minutes.

Tottenham moved a point ahead of City, which plays Arsenal on Sunday, and four behind Liverpool, which visits West Ham on Monday.

Son had an earlier-than-expected return from the Asian Cup after South Korea was beaten by eventual champion Qatar in the quarterfinals. He started the 2-1 win over Watford and played the whole game, with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino saying Son came off the field with cramp.

Son started against Newcastle and played the full 90 minutes again

EVERTON 1-3 WOLVES

A black cat strayed onto the field and stopped play for about three minutes at Goodison Park as stewards scrambled to usher it away on Saturday.

Everton fans might have been glad of the respite.

They jeered loudly at the final whistle as their team lost at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, a result that piled the pressure on Everton manager Marco Silva in what is increasingly becoming a miserable English Premier League campaign.

Goals by Ruben Neves - from the penalty spot - Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker allowed Wolves to consolidate seventh place in an encouraging first season back in the top flight.

As for Everton, this loss came a week after an FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Millwall that ended any hopes of a first piece of silverware since 1995. The Merseyside club, which has spent $350 million on players in two years, is ninth in the league.

Andre Gomes provided the bright point for the hosts with a rising shot into the net that made it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

The cat wandered onto the playing surface midway through the second half and walked around at both ends of the field before finally leaving it as stewards gathered around.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo laughed on the sidelines, while Silva remained in animated discussion with his assistant.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March, left, and Watford's Ken Sema battle for the ball

BRIGHTON 0-0 WATFORD

Brighton's winless run stretched to five Premier League games as it was frustrated by an inspired performance from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Former England international Foster twice kept out headers from Juergen Locadia and also saved from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone to earn his side a point at the Amex Stadium.

Javi Gracia's midtable visitors gave traveling fans little to cheer at the other end of the field but the draw was enough to push them above Everton into eighth position.

Brighton, which is seven points behind Watford, endured a frustrating afternoon with a result which extends its difficult start to 2019.

Southampton's Jack Stephens, left, handles the ball resulting in a penalty

BURNLEY 1-1 SOUTHAMPTON

Ashley Barnes converted a penalty in the fourth minute of injury time as Burnley snatched a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday to leave both teams unbeaten in the English Premier League in 2019. Nathan Redmond's fantastic long-range finish from distance just before the hour mark looked to have earned Saints an important three points in their battle to maintain their top-flight status.

But Southampton defender Jack Stephens was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area in the third minute of time added on and Barnes, who had a strong spot- kick appeal turned down in the first half, made no mistake.

The penalty was Burnley's first in the Premier League in 68 matches - a run stretching back to April 2017 - and new signing Peter Crouch was at the forefront of proceedings.

The former England striker, who signed on transfer deadline day on Thursday, came on as a substitute in the 76th minute and his header from Ashley Westwood's cross appeared to catch the arm of his marker, Stephens.

Barnes then drilled home to guarantee a share of the spoils as both sides moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton was dealt a blow when on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings was withdrawn after 27 minutes because of a knock.

Sergio Rico of Fulham reacts as Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace (obscure) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

CRYSTAL PALACE 2-0 FULHAM

Fulham's hopes of survival in the English Premier League took another hit with a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

An improved display in defeat against Tottenham and a 4-2 victory over Brighton had presented Claudio Ranieri's Fulham with some momentum, but the team was outplayed by Palace and again contributed to its downfall, which was secured by goals from Luka Milivojevic and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Fulham is seven points from safety and its next eight league fixtures consist of four away games and home matches against Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Palace won despite star attacker Wilfried Zaha being out through suspension.

Bobby Reid of Cardiff City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal

CARDIFF 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Cardiff paid tribute to its missing striker Emiliano Sala in beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on an emotional evening in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

Bobby Reid's double - a fifth-minute penalty and a clinical finish within 15 seconds of the second-half kickoff - gave Cardiff only a second win in nine league games on a night which was about a lot more than just soccer. This was Cardiff's first home game since record signing Sala and pilot David Ibbotson went missing after the plane carrying them over the English Channel disappeared on Jan. 21, two days after the Argentine striker completed a move from French club Nantes.

Enough money has been raised online to allow Sala's family to fund a private search, after an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off with authorities saying there were unlikely to be any survivors. Program notes, penned by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and the rest of the Bluebirds' board, said events shook "Cardiff City to its very core" and they were now playing for Sala and Ibbotson.

There was a series of tributes before kickoff, with Sala's photograph appearing on the front cover of the matchday program and the two captains, Sol Bamba and Andrew Surman, laying floral tributes on the halfway line.